In one of his speeches in early April, General Christopher Cavoli, Commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe, outlined that in 2025 the Russian army should receive 1500 tanks and 3000 armored vehicles of various types, apparently restored, modernized and manufactured in total. This implies that Russia will be able to conduct hostilities even at the current level of losses for at least 2 more years.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the publication of War on the Rocks.

The authors note that in 2024, the Russian industry was capable of producing 250,000 shells per month, and this rate will continue in 2025. This compares with the fact that the US industry is currently capable of producing an average of only 30,000 shells per month, and the European industry - 80,000 shells per month.

The criticality of the Russian Federation's advantage in mobilization resources is as follows: even in 2035, the aggressor country will have from 20 to 45 million men of military age, which is significantly more than the current figure for the population of Ukraine as a whole.

As for the economic prospects of the aggressor country, they look like this. In the fall of 2025, the Kremlin will have to "tighten the screws" and cut funding for the social sector, which may create a certain level of internal tension. But this may just make it easier for racists to recruit new personnel into the army.

In addition, even the figure of 40% of state budget expenditures on military spending alone may not be so critical for the Kremlin itself as to lead to internal political destabilization of the Russian Federation. After all, if we recall historical parallels, the USSR in the 1980s reached a level of more than 20% of total GDP, and only after that did the economic problems that finally buried the Soviet empire begin to accumulate.

