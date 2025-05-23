Defense forces continue to restrain onslaught in area of ​​Kostiantynopil, Odradne, and Shevchenko, - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Over the past day, the Defense Forces repelled enemy assaults at the Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the OSGT "Khortytsia".

Over the past day, in the Kharkiv sector, the enemy attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in Vovchansk. It was unsuccessful.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy carried out unsuccessful assault operations near Dovhenke, Holubivka, Petropavlivka, and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the occupation army attacked near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, Myrne, Torske, Ridkodub, and Lypove. The enemy's assault was repelled.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked near Hryhorivka. It was not successful.

Watch more: In Novopavlivka direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled assault by Russian armoured vehicles with help of artillery and drones, - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

At the Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions, the invaders conducted assault operations in the areas of Bila Hora, Dyliivka, Dachne, Oleksandr-Kalynove, Krymske, Zoria, Popovyi Yar, Oleksandropil, and Chasiv Yar. All enemy attacks were repelled.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor army continued to attack near Yelyzavetivka, Myroliubivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Muravka, Oleksiivka, Novotoretske, Lysivka, Dachenske, and Andriivka. The enemy did not achieve any tactical success.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our defenders in the area of Kostiantynopil, Odradne and Shevchenko. The enemy attacks were successfully repelled. The defenders continue to hold back the onslaught, destroying the enemy's superior forces.

Read more: Russian troops tried to cross border toward Stroivka in Kharkiv region. Assault group was eliminated, no infiltration allowed - OSGT "Khortytsia"