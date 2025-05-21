In Novopavlivka direction, Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled assault by Russian armoured vehicles with help of artillery and drones, - OSGT "Khortytsia". VIDEO

Soldiers of the 71st Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces repelled another attack by Russian armoured vehicles and infantry in the Novopavlivka sector.

This was reported by the "Khortytsia" operational and strategic grouping of troops, Censor.NET informs.

"Thanks to the soldiers of the Air Assault Brigade, another assault by the Russian occupiers with armoured vehicles and infantry landing in the forest belt failed completely. Our defenders detected the enemy equipment in advance and delivered a crushing blow with artillery and FPV drones," the statement said.

The Russian infantrymen who managed to land and tried to hide in the forest belts were detected by drones with thermal imaging cameras and destroyed.

