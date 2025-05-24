Trump cuts US National Security Council staff - Reuters

On Friday, May 23, US President Donald Trump reduced the staff and scope of the National Security Council (NSC) at the White House.

According to Censor.NET, Reuters reports this with reference to a number of unnamed sources.

"Employees dealing with most major geopolitical issues, from Ukraine to Kashmir, were fired on Friday evening," the sources said.

It is noted that the dismissed employees will be transferred to other positions in the government.

Reuters' interlocutors expect that the final number of the National Security Council after the layoffs will be about 50 people. So far, the agency has had about 150 employees. And during Joe Biden's presidency, the Council had more than 300 employees.

The cuts, as Democrats and some Republicans have argued, will mean that Trump's policies will rely less on expert advice, Reuters notes.

