Russian fiber optic drones have significantly changed course of war against Ukraine - Times

Russia is ahead of Ukraine in the production and use of medium-range FPV drones, including fiber-optic models. The drones have significantly changed the "face of war" and influenced the course of hostilities along the entire 1200 km front line.

This is reported by The Times, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that Russian drones are increasingly striking Ukrainian military and equipment, attacking logistics, air defense positions, radars and other targets at a considerable distance from the front line.

"Russia's new generation of medium-range, often jamming drones, such as the Molniya-1 that killed Ivan Rozhnov in his car near Konstantinovka City Hall last Friday, and their fiber optic counterparts, are not only killing Ukrainian soldiers and civilians far from the front, but are also changing the structure of the front line, war tactics and morale of soldiers fighting on the front lines. They also have a devastating impact on Ukraine's logistical capabilities," the article says.

Read more: Ruscists attack Kyiv region with drones: two injured, house and vehicle damaged

Danger for Ukrainian soldiers

The battalion commander of the 13th Charter Brigade, call sign Cuba, says that the pace of development of unmanned technology is so fast that the operational concepts used a few weeks ago have become outdated.

He adds that in the last week alone, the range of Russian FPV drones has increased by four kilometers.

It is worth noting that FPV drones, which are controlled by the operator until they hit, became one of the deadliest weapons systems in 2024. They were used by both the Russian and Ukrainian militaries. However, in recent months, Russian models Molniya-1 and Molniya-2 have begun to hit targets 20 kilometers or more away.

A lieutenant with the 93rd Mechanized Brigade, Stanislav, notes that any equipment within 5 kilometers of the front is under constant threat, and strikes at a distance of 15 to 20 kilometers have become commonplace.

"Nine kilometers is now an easy distance to die at. No other type of weapon has changed the face of war here as much and as quickly as unmanned aerial vehicles. Almost any vehicle within 5 kilometers of the front is doomed to "end," says the soldier.

Complicated evacuation of the wounded

In 2025, fiber-optic FPV drones used by the Russian army will pose a new threat, the publication emphasizes.

Armored vehicles, including tanks and armored personnel carriers, which used to be the mainstay of the front, have now become easy targets.

A lieutenant with the call sign "Stanislav" says that Russian drones destroy equipment as soon as it appears near the contact line, so "the era of tanks is almost over."

In addition, the occupiers' drones have complicated the evacuation of the wounded. Due to constant enemy attacks, wounded Ukrainian soldiers often have to wait until nightfall.

Journalists' work on the front line is under threat

"Drones also affect the media coverage of the war. For example, the 93rd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine used to actively cooperate with journalists, giving them access to the front to prepare reports. Now, however, the access of media representatives to the frontline units is severely restricted," The Times notes.

Many editorial offices no longer risk sending reporters to an area that is closer than 15 kilometers from the front line.

The Ukrainian military is also cautious about accompanying journalists, as each such trip can endanger both civilians and the soldiers who accompany them.

"With the increasing reach of strikes along the entire 1,200-kilometer front line and the constant threat from the air, circumstances are changing. The war is increasingly penetrating deeper into areas that were previously considered relatively safe. Thanks to the use of drones, the war that seemed distant a few minutes ago is suddenly very close by," The Times summarizes.