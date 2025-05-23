Ruscists attack Kyiv region with drones: two injured, house and vehicle damaged

On the evening of May 23, Russian forces launched a drone attack on the Kyiv region. As a result of the strike, casualties were reported in the Brovary district.

This was announced by Mykola Kalashnyk, head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports.

"As a result of the enemy UAV strike in the Brovary district, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to the thigh. Both victims have been hospitalized at a local medical facility. All necessary medical care is being provided," the official said.

The attack also damaged a residential building and a vehicle.

"The enemy attack is ongoing. I urge everyone to remain in safe places until the danger has passed," Kalashnyk added.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of May 23, Russian forces launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

Read more: Fragments of enemy UAV recorded falling in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district; vehicles and building damaged