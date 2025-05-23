Fragments of enemy UAV recorded falling in Kyiv’s Holosiivskyi district; vehicles and building damaged

In the evening of May 23, fragments of a Russian UAV fell on open ground in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv.

The head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, reported this via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

"Fragments of an enemy UAV have been recorded falling on open terrain in the Holosiivskyi district. Details are being verified," the official reported at 10:08 p.m.

At 10:18 p.m., he added: "A vehicle was damaged as a result of the drone debris falling. No fire was reported."

At 10:22 p.m., Tkachenko clarified that four vehicles and windows of a building had been damaged. No casualties were reported.

Earlier, it was reported that on the evening of May 23, Russian forces launched strike drones to attack Ukraine.

