Estonian Foreign Minister Tsahkna on Russian attack on Kyiv: This is Putin’s response to proposed truce

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said that Russia's nighttime missile attack on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities is a direct response to the Kremlin's initiative for a 30-day truce.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Ukraine offers a truce for 30 days or longer. That's Putin's response... I don't see any rational explanation why anyone should stand next to him on Red Square to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the victory over Nazism. They are not liberators - they are war criminals," Tsahkna wrote.

Attack on Kyiv on the night of May 7, 2025

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that rescuers eliminated the consequences of Russian shelling in Kyiv.

As a reminder, the enemy launched a combined attack on Kyiv: 2 people were killed, 4 children were among the victims, there were destructions and fires. According to the KCMA, the enemy attacked Kyiv with a ballistic missile and 28 Shaheds.