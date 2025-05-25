Moscow reports drone attack: three airports shut down

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin announced that several drones were allegedly attacking the city. Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports have temporarily stopped receiving and sending flights.

This is reported by Russian news agencies and Radio Liberty, Censor.NET informs.

On the afternoon of May 25, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin reported three drones flying toward the Russian capital. According to him, they were allegedly shot down by air defense systems.

At about 5:50 p.m., Sobyanin announced that a fourth drone flying toward Moscow had been shot down.

Amid the attack by unidentified drones, three airports in the Russian capital and the Moscow region - Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky - temporarily stopped receiving and sending flights. Rosaviation stated that this was done "to ensure flight safety."

