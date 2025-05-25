Russians attack rescuer with drone in Kherson region

On May 25, a Russian drone attacked a rescuer in Tomyna Balka, Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin.

"The 26-year-old man sustained explosive and craniocerebral injuries, concussion, as well as shrapnel wounds to his back and arms," Prokudin said.

He added that the victim was taken to hospital. Doctors assess his condition as moderate.

