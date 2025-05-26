Sybiha: Ukraine wants to end war this year and is ready to talk about measures to do so

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that Ukraine was seeking to end the war this year and was ready to engage in dialogue in any format to achieve this goal.

He said this in an interview with the French publication Libération, Censor.NET reports.

"We are ready to talk in any format about measures that will help end this war. We really want to end it this year. That is why it is so important to continue to put pressure on Russia, with our allies both in Europe and the United States," Sybiha said.

He also supported the initiative of U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham to strengthen sanctions against Russia.

Sybiha emphasised the statements of Russian propaganda about the alleged illegitimacy of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "Russia always uses pseudo-arguments when it has no concrete proposals. This is absurd and complete nonsense."

Read more: Vatican is "last earthly instance" where it may be possible to have constructive discussion - Merz