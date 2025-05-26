Zelenskyy and Albanian PM Rama hold call: Russia needs pressure that will force it to stop
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.
The head of state announced this via Telegram, according to Censor.NET.
"I informed him about the recent Russian missile and drone attacks. These strikes once again demonstrate that Russia has no intention of ending this war. That is why pressure must be applied—pressure strong enough to finally force it to stop. We expect all necessary steps in this direction to be taken in the near future," the statement reads.
The two leaders also discussed cooperation with European partners.
Zelenskyy invited Rama to take part in the upcoming Ukraine–Southeastern Europe Summit.
