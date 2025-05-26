Lubinets: With Qatar’s support, 68 Ukrainian children have been brought home

With Qatar’s support, Ukraine has managed to bring home a total of 68 children.

This was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, according to Censor.NET.

"I met with the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Ukraine, Hadi Nasser Al-Hajri. First and foremost, I thanked Qatar for its effective and immensely important support in the return and rehabilitation of Ukrainian children. In total, 68 children have been brought back home thanks to Qatar’s assistance," the ombudsman said.

It was also noted that the parties discussed the recent prisoner exchange, the return of civilians who had been unlawfully detained by Russia, and the ongoing issue of the deportation of Ukrainian children.

Read more: At Korostyshev Lyceum, they spoke about children killed by Russia: 11th grader Roman, 6th grader Tamara, and 3rd grader Stanislav Martyniuk will never sit at their desks again. PHOTO

"We discussed further cooperation, including the return of Ukrainian children, the rehabilitation of those affected, and support for deported women and children. I believe—and know—that Ukraine’s cooperation with Qatar will continue to be based on respect for human rights. I am sincerely grateful to this country for such invaluable assistance," Lubinets added.