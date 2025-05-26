DPRK has supplied 6 million shells to Russia, - Foreign Intelligence Service head Ivashchenko

Since the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, Russia has received a total of six million shells from North Korea.

The head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Ivashchenko, said this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports .

Speaking about the production of ammunition in the Russian Federation, Ivashchenko noted that during the year, Russian factories produce a total of "about 3 million 122- and 152-caliber shells."

"Another 2.5-3 million are purchased from the DPRK. Since the beginning of the war, we have already taken six million shells from them," said the head of the FISU.

He also said that the DPRK had supplied 170 mm M1989 Koksan self-propelled artillery systems and M1991 multiple launch rocket systems with a caliber of 240 mm, 120 units of one type and 120 units of the other.

According to Ivashchenko, in exchange for the weapons, Pyongyang receives missile and space technologies from Moscow.

"We know that North Korea has begun to supply Russia with specialists with the appropriate education for military-industrial enterprises, in particular, aircraft construction. Labor is also supplied from the DPRK for agriculture, building houses and roads. Last year, Pyongyang sent 13,800 of its workers to Russia," said the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

In addition, Ivashchenko noted that despite the participation of DPRK troops in battles in the Kursk region, "we did not record them in the occupied territories of Ukraine, but their artillery has already appeared in Kherson and other areas."