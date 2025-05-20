Shmyhal about Czech initiative: Ukraine has already received about 1.9 million shells of various calibers

Since 2022, the Czech Republic has already provided more than $900 million in aid to Ukraine.

This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a briefing with Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"Since 2022, we have received more than $900 million in such support from the Czech Republic. The key for us is the so-called Czech initiative - the supply of ammunition to the Ukrainian Defense Forces. Last year, we received about 1.5 million shells of various calibers. This year - another 400 thousand, according to our Czech colleagues. This is an extraordinary work that strengthens Ukraine," Shmyhal said.

He also expressed his gratitude to the Czech Republic for its financial support and assistance in reconstruction.

"The program for Ukraine's recovery approved by the Czech government has been extended until 2030, and the amount of annual assistance has been increased to more than $43 million. This is evidence of a long-term sustainable partnership between our countries. We appreciate it and are grateful," he said.

Read more: European Union plans to double supplies of large-caliber ammunition to Ukraine this year - Brieger, head of military committee