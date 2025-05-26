Over 70 people evacuated from Pokrovsk in one week; 1,843 still remain

Over 70 residents evacuated from Pokrovsk over the past week; 1,843 people remain in the city

This was reported by the Donetsk Region Police, according to Censor.NET.

"Evacuation requests are coming in daily. To get everyone out, several joint teams of police officers and volunteers are operating in the city. The risk of being targeted by upgraded enemy drones is extremely high, so people are literally picked up ‘on the fly,’" the statement said.

This time, a man, a woman, and a cat were evacuated from a neighborhood that had been destroyed by Russian shelling the night before. The evacuees were later transported to Kyiv and Rivne.

"Russia is killing the city—it has already lost its familiar appearance. Burned-out ruins are everywhere. And although the road out is extremely dangerous, police officers are managing to rescue everyone who wants to leave," the report added.

