371 children remain in mandatory evacuation zone in Donetsk region

273 families with 371 children remain in the mandatory evacuation zone in the Donetsk region

This was announced during an online briefing by Yuliia Ryzhakova, acting head of the Child Services Department of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"The number of children subject to mandatory evacuation — accompanied by their parents, guardians, or other legal representatives — currently stands at 371 from 273 families. They are located across 16 settlements in the Donetsk region," Ryzhakova said.

According to her, the largest numbers of children remaining in areas under mandatory evacuation orders are in the Dobropillia urban territorial community, which currently has 98 children from 90 families, and the Druzhkivka urban territorial community, where 246 children remain from 166 families.

RMA representative added that over the past week, 191 children from 133 families were forcibly evacuated from Donetsk region, with the highest number — 126 children from 80 families — evacuated from the Druzhkivka urban territorial community.

