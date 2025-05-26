U.S. must understand that "peace through strength" formula requires strengthening Ukraine – Kubilius

The U.S. administration must understand that the concept of "peace through strength" must be rooted in strengthening Ukraine.

This was stated by European Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"For me personally, it is absolutely clear that Putin does not want a ceasefire — he does not want peace. The U.S. administration is likely beginning to realize that Putin wants to continue the war because he feels like he’s winning it. The formula of ‘peace through strength,’ which has been endorsed by the U.S. administration and European leaders, requires first and foremost the strengthening of Ukraine," Kubilius said.

He added that Ukrainians are currently using all available resources to repel the Russian onslaught. Therefore, any additional strength can only come from their partners, including the European Union and the United States.

"I would like to see the U.S. administration also come to realize that additional strength for Ukraine is the most effective path to achieving peace," the commissioner concluded.