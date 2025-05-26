Russians assault Tykhe in attempt to outflank Vovchansk – DeepState

Russians have been actively conducting assaults near the village of Tykhe in the Kharkiv region since mid-April.

This was reported by DeepState, according to Censor.NET.

OSINT analysts note that changes were observed on the battle map yesterday, to the northeast of Tykhe. However, the first serious attempts began as early as April 13–15, when Russian forces launched consecutive assault operations over several days. That was when the enemy made its initial advances. In the weeks that followed, the enemy made fewer attempts but still sought to improve its tactical position — and eventually succeeded.

"The enemy’s current objective is clear: after taking a beating in Vovchansk, they’re trying to bypass from either the left or the right. As a result, the b*stards are now assaulting the right flank of the Defense Forces," the report says.

Read more: Russian troops have advanced near Tykhe in Kharkiv Oblast and Stara Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP