Russian troops have advanced near Tykhe in Kharkiv Oblast and Stara Mykolaivka in Donetsk Oblast, - DeepState. MAP

Russian troops are advancing in Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET informs.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Tykhe (a village in the Vovchansk urban community of Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv region) and Stara Mykolaivka (a village in the Illinivska rural community of Kramatorsk district, Donetsk region)," the statement said.



Tykhe



Stara Mykolaivka

