Drone attack on Russia: explosions heard in Voronezh and Tula regions

On the night of 27 May, drones attacked the Voronezh and Tula regions of the Russian Federation. A number of Russian airports have implemented the "Cover" plan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Russian telegram channels.

It is noted that drones attacked Novomoskovsk, Uzlovaya, Tula region, and Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region.

On the evening of 26 May and on the night of 27 May, the governor of Tula Region, Dmitry Milyaev, wrote that the region was in danger due to the UAV attack. Local residents said that at least five explosions were heard at around 01:40 over Novomoskovsk (32 km from Tula) and at least two more over the town of Uzlovaya.

In Voronezh region, explosions were heard in Borisoglebsk. According to the local governor, Alexander Gusev, at around 01:00, the region was under threat of a UAV attack. He later stated that more than 20 UAVs were allegedly spotted over four municipalities in the region.

The falling wreckage of the allegedly downed drone set a forest on fire in the east of the region, but the fire had been extinguished, Gusev said.

According to Rosaviatsiya, restrictions on the arrival and departure of civilian aircraft have been imposed at the airports of Nizhny Novgorod, Saratov and Tambov. Prior to that, restrictions were imposed on the operations of Kaluga airport.

The Ministry of Defence has not yet reported on the number of allegedly downed drones.

