ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8901 visitors online
News
3 428 22

Russia wants to convene UN Security Council meeting because Europe is "trying to interfere with settlement in Ukraine"

Russia convenes meeting of UN Security Council. What is reason?

Russia has requested a meeting of the UN Security Council in connection with "threats to global peace due to the actions of European countries".

This was stated by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyansky, Censor.NET reports citing Russian media.

According to him, Europe is "trying to interfere with the settlement in Ukraine".

Russia expects it to be scheduled on 30 May 2025.

It noted that the request is a mirror response to "the actions of the West, which requested a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian situation in Ukraine on 29 May".

Read more: US in UN Security Council: Russia cynically violates sanctions regime against North Korea

Author: 

Russia (11977) UN Security Council (222)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 