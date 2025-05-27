Day in Donetsk region: Russians strike nine settlements, one person killed. PHOTOS

In the Donetsk region, one person was killed and two wounded in action over the last day. The enemy has made 2,381 shellings along the frontline and in the residential sector of the region.

the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin reported this to the regional police

Pokrovskyi district

On the morning of 26 May, the enemy shelled "Shakhtarskyi" neighbourhood in Pokrovsk. As a result of the hostile attack, a local resident of 1978 year of birth sustained multiple shrapnel wounds and an open shrapnel fracture of the tibia.

In Kryvorizhzhia, Pokrovsk district, enemy UAVs attacked a non-residential building.

Kramatorsk district

A power line was damaged in Lyman and 2 private houses in Zarichne.

The enemy attacked Kramatorsk with three "KAB-250" bombs and a drone, damaging an apartment block and a private house, three outbuildings, 4 cars, and a critical infrastructure facility.

A warehouse was damaged in Vesela Hora of the Novodonetsk community.

In Kostiantynivka, a bomb and UAV attack damaged a non-residential building, a car, and critical infrastructure.

The occupiers dropped three KABs on Ivanopillia of the Kostiantynivka community, damaging 9 private houses and a playground. A power line was damaged in Lyman.

In the Rozkishne of Illinivska community, Russians fired an FPV drone at a civilian car, killing a man.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 8 private houses were damaged.

Over the past day, Russians fired 22 times at localities in Donetsk region. 149 people were evacuated, including 32 children.

Shellings on 27 May

After midnight, Russia shelled Dobropillia, Kostiantynivka and the village of Vesela Hora. There were no reports of casualties.

In Dobropillia, private houses, non-residential premises, and vehicles were damaged; in Kostiantynivka, a petrol station was damaged.

