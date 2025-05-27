Driver of military unit in Kirovohrad region who coordinated Russian shellings detained, - SSU. PHOTO

An electrician driver of a military unit in Kirovohrad region, who was adjusting Russian strikes on the central region of Ukraine, was detained.

This was reported by the press service of the SSU, Censor.NET informs.

The detention took place with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The 32-year-old traitor collected the coordinates of hospitals of the Defence Forces and other medical institutions where Ukrainian soldiers were treated.

He also passed on to the FSB the routes of his military unit's movement towards the front, as well as the types of weapons they had.

"After completing the tasks, the agent hoped to be 'evacuated' to the temporarily occupied part of Donetsk region, where he planned to join the occupation groups of the Russian Federation and fight against Ukraine.

The SSU military counterintelligence foiled the traitor's plans and detained him red-handed when he was conducting visual reconnaissance near a military facility. A phone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized from the detainee at the scene," the statement said.

Prior to the detention, the SSU conducted special measures to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

The defendant came to the attention of the occupiers as the author of anti-Ukrainian comments in Telegram channels. During recruitment, the Russian special service promised him money, which he never received.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). The offender faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

