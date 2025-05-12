FSB agent who adjusted Russian strikes on Odesa while working as paramedic sentenced to 15 years – SSU. PHOTO

Another FSB agent who adjusted Russian missile and drone strikes on Odesa region has been sentenced to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As noted, the convict is a 40-year-old former paramedic from a local emergency medical station, who was remotely recruited by Russian intelligence in April 2024. At the time, he was still employed with the ambulance service. He came to the attention of the FSB after posting anti-Ukrainian comments in pro-Russian Telegram channels.

After being recruited, the agent collected coordinates for Russian airstrikes on one of the region’s port cities. Key targets included personnel deployment points and ships of the State Border Guard Service’s Maritime Guard.

According to the SSU, in order to disguise his actions, the traitor conducted reconnaissance of potential Defense Forces positions during emergency call-outs while on duty.

The agent was exposed in advance, his intelligence-gathering activities were documented, and he was detained in the summer of 2024.

The investigation also established that he was also trying to identify the combat positions of Ukrainian air defence, which the enemy hoped to "bypass" during air strikes.

During the search, a phone with evidence of work for the enemy was seized from the traitor.

The man was found guilty under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

