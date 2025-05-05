He was preparing a strike on Mykolaiv, bypassing Ukraine’s air defence: SSU detained Russian informant

A 31-year-old man who was correcting Russian strikes on the Defence Forces was detained in Mykolaiv.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET informs.

The occupiers were interested in the places of the largest concentration of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian troops.

"In order for the ruscists to carry out attacks ‘bypassing’ air defences, he simultaneously tried to identify the positions of radar stations and anti-aircraft missile systems of the Armed Forces, as well as the routes of combat duty of mobile fire groups. The offender asked his acquaintances - local residents - for all additional information during everyday conversations," the statement said.

The offender was exposed at the initial stages of his reconnaissance activities. His actions were documented and measures were taken to secure the locations of the Defence Forces.

The man was detained at his residence in Mykolaiv.

‘The informant was working for the traitor Serhii Lebedev (pseudonym "Lokhmatyi"), who is hiding in Donetsk and working for two enemy special services: the FSB and the Russian military intelligence. In total, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the SSU has already exposed more than 30 informants from the Lokhmatyi's network.

During the search, computer equipment and a phone with evidence of his subversive activities in favour of the occupiers were seized from the detainee," the SSU said.

He has been served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorised dissemination of information on the movement or deployment of the Armed Forces or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law).

The offender was taken into custody without the right to be released on bail. He faces up to 12 years in prison.

