Sternenko’s attacker was served notice of suspicion. She is charged with high treason - SSU. PHOTOS

The woman who attempted to assassinate volunteer and activist Serhii Sternenko on 1 May has been served with a notice of suspicion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

She was a 45-year-old native of Odesa region who lived in Kyiv. At the end of 2024, she was remotely recruited by Russian special services when she was looking for a "quick buck" online.











"At first, she was ordered by the curators to observe certain cars, take photos of them and pass the information on to her 'contact'. Later, the agent began to receive new tasks. In particular, she was instructed by her handler to make an improvised explosive device and also changed her place of residence, moving to an apartment in the central part of Kyiv.

In mid-April, the defendant began to follow civil society activist and volunteer Serhii Sternenko, settling in the same residential complex as him. Later, she received the coordinates of a 'cache' where she the firearm was hid - a PM pistol and ammunition," the statement said.









On the morning of 1 May, the curator instructed the woman to kill the activist near his home. Thanks to previous observations, the attacker had already knew the car brand and the approximate time when the volunteer left his home.

"As Serhii Sternenko was leaving the house, the Russian agent fired several shots: one of the bullets hit him in the leg. The attacker was immediately detained on the spot by the SSU officers. As a result of the searches, they found a phone with evidence of work for the Russian Federation, as well as components for an improvised explosive device, which she kept in another apartment," the SSU said.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Comprehensive measures are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the crime and bring the perpetrators to justice.

She is charged with committing a crime under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

p. 2 Art. 111 (high treason committed under martial law);

p. 2, Art. 15, Art. 27, and Art. 115 (completed attempted murder for mercenary motives, committed on order, by prior conspiracy by a group of persons).

The detainee faces up to 15 years in prison.

Attempted murder of Serhii Sternenko

As a reminder, on 1 May 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that he had been attacked and injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine has prevented the murder of activist, volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

