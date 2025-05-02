Attempted assassination of Sternenko: court to choose measure of restraint for suspect today

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court will choose a preventive measure against the suspect in the attempted assassination of volunteer Serhii Sternenko.

This was reported to Suspilne by the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Prosecutor General's Office, the citizen was served a notice of suspicion of high treason and attempted assassination of a well-known volunteer (Part 2 of Article 111, Article 15, paragraphs 6, 11, 12 of Part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)", they said.

On 2 May, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv will consider a motion to impose a pre-trial restraint on the suspect.

Attempted assassination of Serhii Sternenko

As a reminder, on 1 May 2025, Serhii Sternenko reported that he had been attacked and injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine prevented the assassination of activist, volunteer and blogger Serhii Sternenko.

Read more: Attempted assassination of Sternenko: media release moment of shooting at volunteer. VIDEO&PHOTOS