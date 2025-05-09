Spying on Kharkiv defenders and waiting for city to be occupied: Russian informant detained - SSU. PHOTO

Another Russian informant was detained near Kharkiv, who turned out to be a 38-year-old local supporter of racism who was "leaking" the locations of the Defence Forces to the occupiers and was waiting for the entire region to be captured.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the man came to the attention of Russian special services when he left comments in support of Putin on Telegram. After remote recruitment, the enemy accomplice began to collect information about the locations of Kharkiv's defenders. To do this, he travelled around the regional centre on his own and covertly recorded the coordinates of Ukrainian troops.

Watch more: For first time in history, Hungarian military intelligence network has been exposed: they were spying in Zakarpattia, - SSU. VIDEO

The SSU notes that if the intelligence was received, the racists planned to use it to prepare air strikes in the region and attempt to break through Russian subversive groups.

The SSU exposed a covert connection between the informant and his Russian handler. During the search of the offender's residence, the SSU seized a phone with evidence of the crimes. Linguistic examination confirmed the facts of the offender's subversive activities in favour of the aggressor country.

See more: Enemy launched massive attack on Kharkiv with "shaheds": 20 strikes were recorded, four people were injured (updated). PHOTO

The suspect was served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorised dissemination of information about the location of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the aim of providing such information to the aggressor state) and Part 1 of Art. 436-2 (justification of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, glorification of its participants) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The offender faces up to 12 years in prison.