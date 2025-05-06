ENG
Language dispute in Odesa: "You’re not from Odessa. There’s Russian-speaking population here. You’re stupid! Go to Kyiv and Ivano-Frankivsk. Go to Lviv!". VIDEO

Elderly women in Odesa started a fight with a woman who spoke Ukrainian in a public place.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the incident was posted on social media. The recording shows that the quarrel is taking place in a park with equipped seating areas. The author of the video notes that the quarrel did not start over the language issue, but over a place to rest.

Warning: Strong language!

Author: 

