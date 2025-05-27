Lifting restrictions on Western weapons strikes inside Russia is not enough. Ukraine must ramp up domestic arms production – People’s Deputy of "Voice", soldier Kostenko

Decisions by Ukraine’s European partners to lift restrictions on the use of their weapons for strikes on Russian territory — as well as the provision of additional capabilities — will strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield, but this alone will not be enough to win the war.

This was stated by SSU Colonel Roman Kostenko, Secretary of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence, according to Censor.NET.

"Objectively, I can’t say that these missiles will drastically change the situation on the battlefield. We’re already carrying out hundreds of strikes on Russian territory using domestically produced weapons. This will make us stronger, but it will all depend on how they are used," the People`s Deputy said.

Kostenko emphasized that Ukraine needs a significant amount of all types of weapons in order to shift the situation in its favor.

"This will give us additional capabilities, but their role in a war of this scale — and against the arsenal that Russia has — should not be overstated. We need to build up all types of weaponry across the board: from small arms to drones and missiles. Only then can we win this war. There is no single weapon today that can decisively change the situation on the battlefield," the lawmaker concluded.

See more: Law enforcement officer from Pokrovsk resold captured weapons with acquaintance, according to SBI. PHOTOS