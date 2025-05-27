Enemy has advanced in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS
Russian troops are advancing in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.
"The enemy has advanced near Bilovody (Sumy region), Kamianka (Kharkiv region) and Kotliarivka (Donetsk region)," the statement said.
