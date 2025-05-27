ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
8750 visitors online
News
8 830 16

Enemy has advanced in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions, - DeepState. MAPS

Russian troops are advancing in Sumy, Kharkiv and Donetsk regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by analysts of the DeepState project.

"The enemy has advanced near Bilovody (Sumy region), Kamianka (Kharkiv region) and Kotliarivka (Donetsk region)," the statement said.

Read more: Enemy attempting to exploit success toward Dobropillia in Donetsk region, redeploying significant forces – DeepState. INFOGRAPHICS

The enemy has advanced near Bilovody
The enemy has advanced near Kamianka
The enemy has advanced near Kotlyarivka

Author: 

Sumska region (1194) Donetska region (3853) Kharkivska region (636) Pokrovskyy district (498) Sumskyy district (143) Kup’yanskyy district (170) Kotlyarivka (5) Kam’yanka (5) Bilovody (2) DeepState (125)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 