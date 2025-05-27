Russian serviceman sentenced to life imprisonment for shooting car with civilians in Chernihiv region

A Russian army soldier who shot a car with civilians evacuating from Chernihiv region in March 2022 was sentenced to life in prison.

This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

Under the public prosecution of prosecutors of the Pryluky District Prosecutor's Office of Chernihiv Oblast, a Russian serviceman was found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder, committed by a group of persons (Part 1 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The prosecutor proved in court that in March 2022, eight civilians from Pryluky district, including three children, were driving a Skoda Superb and a Renault Megane from Nizhyn district towards the town of Ichnia, Pryluky district, in an attempt to get to safety.

On the road between the villages of Ivangorod and Krupychpole, Russian servicemen, including the convict, were moving towards the civilian vehicles in two armored Tiger vehicles. Civilian vehicles did not pose any threat to the occupiers. However, the military of the aggressor state fired at them for no reason with assault rifles and a machine gun.

As a result of the shelling, the driver of a Skoda Superb was killed and his passenger was wounded. Other civilians were not injured.

In addition, the convict and his accomplice destroyed a Skoda Superb car, subsequently shooting at its gas cylinder.

While on the spot, the Russian serviceman reported to the commander by telephone that they had managed to shoot only one car and the driver.

The special pre-trial investigation was conducted by the Pryluky District Police Department of the Chernihiv Region National Police, and the operational support was provided by the Military Industrial Complex in Chernihiv Region of the National Police.