82% of Russian-speaking Ukrainians have negative attitude towards Russia - poll

82% of Ukrainians who speak mostly Russian in everyday life express a negative attitude toward Russia, and 81.5% trust the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Center sociological service in cooperation with the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

In this group of citizens, 23% lived in the war zone or under fire for at least some time, 12% said their homes were damaged or destroyed, and 41% had relatives or friends killed or wounded in the war.

Only 13% of respondents expressed a positive attitude toward Russia. For comparison, 79% have a positive attitude toward France, 75% toward the UK, and 71.5% toward Poland.

42% of respondents chose the European model of development, while only 6% chose the Russian model. 48% associate their identity primarily with Ukraine, while only 2% associate it with Russia.

About 14% of Russian-speaking Ukrainians plan to move abroad after the war, while 69% have no such intentions.

The Armed Forces are trusted by 81.5% of Russian-speaking Ukrainians. 4% of them are actively involved in defense (as military personnel or volunteers), and 24.5% support the army financially.

Regarding negotiations with Russia, only 17% of Russian-speaking Ukrainians are ready to cede territories, and 54% oppose reducing the number of the Armed Forces even as a condition for peace.

55% of respondents believe in Ukraine's victory in the war, and 47% support the idea of a complete severance of all ties with Russia after the de-occupation of Ukrainian territories.

The survey was conducted face-to-face in 23 regions and Kyiv. A total of 2021 respondents aged 18 and older were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error is up to 2.3%.