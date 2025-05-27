Russian troops are "slipping away" east of Pokrovsk direction - "Khortytsia" OSGT

Russian troops are gradually "slipping" eastward from the Pokrovsk direction to Toretske, but the Pokrovsk direction itself remains one of the hottest.

This was reported by Viktor Trehubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia OSGT, during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, Russian forces are advancing east of the city of Pokrovsk in the direction of Kostiantynivka, but according to Ukrainian calculations, these positions still belong to the Pokrovsk direction. The most fierce fighting continues in the Pokrovske and Novopavlivka directions, and activity also continues in the Lyman, Kramatorsk and Toretsk directions.

At the same time, there is less Russian activity in the areas of the Siversk, Kupiansk and Kharkiv directions, although the enemy is reinforcing in the Kharkiv region.

According to Trehubov, the losses of Russian troops in the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia OSGT are currently about 800 people per day, depending on the intensity of the attacks. The Russians have also lost an average of three to four tanks and about ten units of other equipment per day.

He also noted that the Russians are actively using motorcycle assaults, especially in areas without active urban fighting. This is due to the mobility of motorcycles and the threat of drones to heavy equipment.