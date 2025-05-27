Suspicion of supporting Russian terrorists in Donbas: search was conducted in Germany

German prosecutors searched a residential building in Brandenburg as part of an investigation into the case of support for Russian terrorists in eastern Ukraine.

This is reported by n-tv, Censor.NET reports.

The spokesman for the Karlsruhe prosecutor's office said that one of the suspects is accused of organizing the transportation of goods to the Russian-occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions for several years.

The man is currently under investigation on suspicion of supporting a terrorist organization abroad, law enforcement officials said.

The property searched was located in the Dame Spreewald district.

The accused has not yet been arrested. He did not say what kind of goods they were allegedly transporting.

