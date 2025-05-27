Occupiers attempt to break through defenses in Vovchansk, stepping over bodies of their predecessors. VIDEO

Fierce fighting continues in the Vovchansk direction. Russian forces are attempting daily to breach the defenses of Ukraine’s Armed Forces, deploying small assault groups that advance quite literally over the corpses of their fallen comrades.

According to soldiers from the 34th Separate Motorized Infantry Battalion "Vovkodavy" of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade, the enemy is operating in small groups of two to five soldiers. The invaders are using debris from destroyed buildings in Vovchansk as cover — and in some cases, even shielding themselves with the bodies of their already killed fellow troops along the same route, Censor.NET reports.

