Two Russian drone operators were eliminated by Ukrainian drone pilot on fibre optic cable. VIDEO

The operator of a Ukrainian fibre-optic drone skilfully guided the UAV through the thicket and eliminated two Russian drone operators.

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the Ukrainian soldier's combat work was posted on social media.

"We came quietly and left loudly. The pilot of the SIGNUM battalion of the 53rd Separate Mechanised Brigade masterfully performed his job, guiding a fibre-optic drone through a dense forest at an extremely low altitude. Despite the limited visibility and dense foliage, two Russian drone operators were eliminated, discovered by reconnaissance near enemy dugouts in the Liman sector of the frontline," the author of the publication said in a comment.

