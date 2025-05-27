Wadephul: Only from position of strength and with partner support can Ukraine resist Russian aggression

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has expressed his conviction that only through strength and with the support of close partners can Ukraine stand against Russian aggression.

He made this statement ahead of his working visit to Spain and Portugal, Ukrinform reports, as cited by Censor.NET.

"Our support for Ukraine in the face of Russian aggression demonstrates what unity can achieve and how essential it is: only from a position of strength and with the backing of close partners can Ukraine resist Putin’s destructive ambitions," the German foreign policy chief said.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry also reported that Wadephul will discuss issues of European defense capabilities, as well as economic topics including competitiveness and decarbonization, with his counterparts in Spain and Portugal. The ministers will also address continued support for Ukraine.

"For us and our partners on the Iberian Peninsula, it is clear: supporting Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression remains a top priority for Europe’s security. Despite the geographical distance from Ukraine, the threat to peace in Europe posed by Russia remains a central concern in both Spain and Portugal. Together, we are committed to ensuring that support for Ukraine remains strong worldwide — especially in the transatlantic context — so that Ukraine has the strongest possible position in future peace negotiations," reads the statement by Germany’s Foreign Ministry.

Read more: Suspicion of supporting Russian terrorists in Donbas: search was conducted in Germany