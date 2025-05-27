Zelenskyy honors 97 AFU servicemen with state awards

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has awarded state honors to 97 servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

This is stated in Presidential Decree No. 352/2025, according to Censor.NET.

According to the document, the awards are being presented for personal courage demonstrated in defending Ukraine’s state sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as for dedicated performance of military duty.

Among the honors are the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi (Classes I, II, and III), the Orders "For Courage" (Classes I, II, and III), the Order of Danylo Halytskyi, and the medals "For Military Service to Ukraine," "Defender of the Fatherland," and "For Saved Life."

As reported earlier, President Zelenskyy also signed a decree today honoring an additional 698 Ukrainian defenders.

See more: Zelenskyy presents state awards to SOF fighters and families of fallen heroes. PHOTOS