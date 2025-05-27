Zelenskyy presents state awards to SOF fighters and families of fallen heroes. PHOTOS

On the Day of Special Operations Forces (SOF), President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with SOF servicemen and the families of fallen Heroes, presenting them with state awards.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the presidential press service.

Zelenskyy stressed that during the war, the Special Operations Forces had performed thousands of extremely difficult tasks. He noted the contribution of the Special Operations Forces in the Donetsk and Kharkiv sectors, participation in the Kursk operation, active operations in southern Ukraine, defence of the northern regions and protection of Kyiv at the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022.







The President presented the families of the three fallen Heroes with the Order of the Golden Star and awarded the highest state decoration to another Special Forces soldier.

The Head of State awarded 14 more defenders with the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi and "For Courage" of the I-III degrees.