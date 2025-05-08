Su-25 pilot Colonel Ihor Parkhomenko awarded title of Hero of Ukraine. VIDEO

By presidential decree dated May 8, 2025, Colonel Ihor Valeriiovych Parkhomenko was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine with the presentation of the Order of the Golden Star.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Colonel Ihor Parkhomenko is a Su-25 pilot. He returned to his squadron to carry out combat missions just 40 days after the death of his eldest son, Serhii.

Twenty-five-year-old Serhii Parkhomenko, like his father, was a Hero of Ukraine. He was an attack pilot and was killed on May 14, 2022, while performing a combat mission in Zaporizhzhia region.

Read more: Fallen soldier of 59th SMIB Pavlo Petrychenko (posthumously) awarded title of Hero of Ukraine

Since then, at the age of 50, Ihor Valeriiovych has fought the enemy for both of them — for himself and for his son. During every combat sortie, he takes a photograph of Serhii with him in the cockpit.

Ihor also has a younger son, Mykyta, who is currently defending Ukraine’s skies.

Read more: Robert Brovdi (Madyar) - Hero of Ukraine – Zelenskyy’s decree