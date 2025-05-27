Russians strike industrial facility in Nizhyn with ballistic missile
On the evening of May 27, Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on an industrial facility in Nizhyn, Chernihiv region.
This was reported by Nizhyn Mayor Oleksandr Kodola, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.
"I want to clarify right away — this was not a military facility. We are still determining the extent of the damage and so on. There are definitely no casualties, and that’s the most important thing. In case of an air raid alert, everyone must immediately take shelter, as the ballistic strike occurred right after the alert was declared," Kodola said.
