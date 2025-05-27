Over 1,200 power grid disruptions in two months due to Russian attacks – Ministry of Energy

Over 1,200 power grid disruptions have occurred over the past two months as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine on Facebook, according to Censor.NET.

"The enemy continues its attempts to strike Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with combined attacks. Since March 25, 2025, more than 1,200 disruptions to the power grid have occurred due to Russian aggression. Seventy incidents affected the oil and gas sector, and eleven impacted the coal industry," the ministry stated.

The Ministry noted that Ukraine still requires energy equipment and components to prepare the power system for the upcoming autumn-winter season.

In addition, the Ministry of Energy emphasized that the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has become an effective mechanism for channeling international donor assistance to Ukraine’s energy sector.

"As of May 2025, partner commitments to the Fund exceed €1.1 billion. It has brought together 33 donors from 22 countries, including governments, private companies, corporations, and international organizations," the Ministry reported.

