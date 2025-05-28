ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12612 visitors online
News Destruction of Russian equipment Destruction of the occupiers
3 833 8

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 983,890 people (+1,050 per day), 10,864 tanks, 28,355 artillery systems, 22,644 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Burnt Russian equipment

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 983,890 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 983890 (+1050) people,

tanks - 10864 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 22644 (+2) units

artillery systems - 28355 (+18) units,

MLRS - 1397 (+0) units,

air defense systems - 1171 (+0) units

airplanes - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 336 (+0) units,

operational and tactical level UAVs - 37918 (+65),

cruise missiles - 3265 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive vehicles and tankers - 49959 (+52) units

special equipment - 3902 (+0)

Watch more: Russian soldier futilely attempts to knock down attack drone with rifle butt. VIDEO

Інфографіка

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) Armed Forces HQ (4126) liquidation (2453) elimination (5196)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 