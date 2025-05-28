Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 983,890 people (+1,050 per day), 10,864 tanks, 28,355 artillery systems, 22,644 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
The Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 983,890 Russian invaders since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.05.25 are approximately
personnel - about 983890 (+1050) people,
tanks - 10864 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles - 22644 (+2) units
artillery systems - 28355 (+18) units,
MLRS - 1397 (+0) units,
air defense systems - 1171 (+0) units
airplanes - 372 (+0) units
helicopters - 336 (+0) units,
operational and tactical level UAVs - 37918 (+65),
cruise missiles - 3265 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
automotive vehicles and tankers - 49959 (+52) units
special equipment - 3902 (+0)
