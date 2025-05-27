ENG
Russian soldier futilely attempts to knock down attack drone with rifle butt. VIDEO

Fighters from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed two camouflaged tanks, a Starlink terminal, and eliminated enemy infantry in the Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.

Watch more: Marines destroy Russian MRAP-class Typhoon armored vehicle worth $2 million. VIDEO

