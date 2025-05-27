2 347 4
Russian soldier futilely attempts to knock down attack drone with rifle butt. VIDEO
Fighters from the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroyed two camouflaged tanks, a Starlink terminal, and eliminated enemy infantry in the Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel.
