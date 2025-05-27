3 261 3
Marines destroy Russian MRAP-class Typhoon armored vehicle worth $2 million. VIDEO
On one of the key frontlines, aerial reconnaissance and a strike UAV platoon from the 505th Separate Marine Battalion spotted an enemy armored vehicle approaching Ukrainian positions.
As a result of precise strikes, the enemy vehicle was successfully hit. The target was identified as a Russian Typhoon MRAP-class armored vehicle, known for its high level of protection. According to Censor.NET, the estimated cost of such a vehicle is around $2 million.
