ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9416 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
3 261 3

Marines destroy Russian MRAP-class Typhoon armored vehicle worth $2 million. VIDEO

On one of the key frontlines, aerial reconnaissance and a strike UAV platoon from the 505th Separate Marine Battalion spotted an enemy armored vehicle approaching Ukrainian positions.

As a result of precise strikes, the enemy vehicle was successfully hit. The target was identified as a Russian Typhoon MRAP-class armored vehicle, known for its high level of protection. According to Censor.NET, the estimated cost of such a vehicle is around $2 million.

Watch more: Occupiers’ attempt to cross river by boat ended in failure: vessel was destroyed and Russians were eliminated. VIDEO

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) elimination (5187) ACV (20)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 