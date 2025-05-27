ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9416 visitors online
News Video Situation at front
5 476 13

Occupiers’ attempt to cross river by boat ended in failure: vessel was destroyed and Russians were eliminated. VIDEO

The invaders tried to force the water barrier by boat, hoping to break through unnoticed to the rear.

However, the operators of the Sky Ryders unit worked well - drones quickly detected their movements and destroyed the boat. Those who did reach the shore were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.

Watch more: Madyar’s Birds eliminate Russian soldier with kamikaze drone — body nearly torn apart in strike. VIDEO 18+

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) liquidation (2448)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 