5 476 13
Occupiers’ attempt to cross river by boat ended in failure: vessel was destroyed and Russians were eliminated. VIDEO
The invaders tried to force the water barrier by boat, hoping to break through unnoticed to the rear.
However, the operators of the Sky Ryders unit worked well - drones quickly detected their movements and destroyed the boat. Those who did reach the shore were eliminated, Censor.NET reports.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password