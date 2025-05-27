5 966 23
Madyar’s Birds eliminate Russian soldier with kamikaze drone — body nearly torn apart in strike. VIDEO 18+
Drone operators from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Separate Unmanned Aerial Systems Brigade, "Madyar’s Birds," eliminated a Russian invader with a kamikaze drone strike.
According to Censor.NET, video footage of the successful combat operation shows the occupier’s body being nearly torn apart by the blast.
Warning! Viewer discretion advised — not recommended for individuals who are psychologically sensitive.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password