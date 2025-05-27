ENG
Drone operators eliminated occupiers who leapt into their trench with assault rifles: "Sweeties served their time. What now, kitties, you cutesy-wootsies? Three morons.". VIDEO

Drone operators, engaging in close-quarters combat with automatic weapons, eliminated the occupiers who managed to infiltrate their trench.

According to Censor.NET, a video has been posted online showing fragments of the engagement and the bodies of Russian soldiers lying at the bottom of the trench.

Russian Army (9233) elimination (5187) drones (2424) battles (156)
